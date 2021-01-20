YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

