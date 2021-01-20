Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $273,100.80 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,000. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

