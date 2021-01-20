Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of $622.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

