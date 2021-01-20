Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $1.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 17,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

