Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.84 Million

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce sales of $209.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.15 million to $216.80 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $193.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $919.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.50 million to $965.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.50 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $872,003. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

