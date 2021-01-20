Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $32.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.96 million. MTBC reported sales of $15.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year sales of $105.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.04 million to $106.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.59 million, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $136.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,740,686.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $801,032 over the last 90 days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in MTBC by 0.8% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MTBC in the third quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MTBC by 147.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

