Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $32.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.96 million. MTBC reported sales of $15.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year sales of $105.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.04 million to $106.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.59 million, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $136.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MTBC.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in MTBC by 0.8% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MTBC in the third quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MTBC by 147.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
MTBC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
