Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce sales of $107.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.07 million and the highest is $107.90 million. Neogen reported sales of $99.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $447.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $447.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $483.96 million, with estimates ranging from $476.81 million to $491.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

