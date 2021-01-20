Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post sales of $68.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $249.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -431.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,134,540 shares of company stock worth $136,354,371 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

