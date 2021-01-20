Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $533.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.