Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 454,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,153. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

