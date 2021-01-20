Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

GWW opened at $394.49 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.