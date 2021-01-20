Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Anthem reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.34 to $22.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $27.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.67. 7,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,252. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

