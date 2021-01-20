Zacks: Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRC traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.48. 9,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,186. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

