Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 43,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,590. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

