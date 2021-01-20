Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 896.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 462,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

