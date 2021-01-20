Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report sales of $124.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.25 million to $125.40 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $444.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $449.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $530.38 million, with estimates ranging from $523.01 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,791.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $57.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $682,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

