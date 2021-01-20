Zacks: Analysts Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.68). Prevail Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

