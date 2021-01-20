Zacks: Analysts Expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Trane Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.24. 1,135,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,832. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.