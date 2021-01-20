Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,257. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.