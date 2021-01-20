Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $197.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.91 million to $199.99 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $766.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $768.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

