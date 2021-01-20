Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FSK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 8,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

