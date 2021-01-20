Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.90 Million

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to post sales of $494.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.40 million. Grubhub reported sales of $341.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,049. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grubhub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Grubhub by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.