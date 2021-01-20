Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.