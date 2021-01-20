Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report sales of $9.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.05 billion and the highest is $10.62 billion. Tesla posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $31.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.73 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

