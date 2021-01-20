Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $455.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.09 million and the lowest is $426.80 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $301.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $917.79 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $960.78 and its 200-day moving average is $886.67.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $255,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

