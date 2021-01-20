Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.76. 1,513,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,862. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

