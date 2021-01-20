Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $13.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

