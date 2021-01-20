Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report $33.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.03 million and the highest is $33.50 million. EMCORE reported sales of $25.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $132.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.68 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

