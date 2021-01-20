Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 23,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

