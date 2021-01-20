Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 23,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.