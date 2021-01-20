Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.13 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.