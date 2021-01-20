Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.13 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.