Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

