Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €107.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.92 ($97.55).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

ZAL traded down €1.28 ($1.51) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €93.70 ($110.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,487 shares. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.22.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.