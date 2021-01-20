Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.26 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Zano has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $42,549.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,505,090 coins and its circulating supply is 10,475,590 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

