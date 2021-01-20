ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $130.91 million and $11.11 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
