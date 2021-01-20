ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 81.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $27,123.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00273476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00034284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,093,804 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

