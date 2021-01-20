Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.16 or 0.03845999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00418836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.35 or 0.01402772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00561837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00432850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00271953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022459 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

