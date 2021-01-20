ZCore Market Cap Reaches $540,353.06 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ZCore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $540,353.06 and $186.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,615,233 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

