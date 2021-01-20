Zealium Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Zealium token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,994.86 and approximately $799.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,389,482 tokens. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

