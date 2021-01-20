Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.42 and its 200-day moving average is $312.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

