Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 365,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 230,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Zedge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

