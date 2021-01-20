Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0916 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $8,252.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00471101 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00172406 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

