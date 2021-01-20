Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,638 shares of company stock worth $15,664,746. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 72.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.