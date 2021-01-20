Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0697 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.67 million and $290,218.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

