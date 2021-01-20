ZENZO Price Tops $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $649,912.85 and $4,260.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001513 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009007 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

