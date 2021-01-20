ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $491,058.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $491,058.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.