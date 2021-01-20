ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 28.1% Higher This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $467,847.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.06 or 0.93111411 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

