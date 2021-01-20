ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Tops $589,179.24

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $589,179.24 and approximately $28,497.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin
ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
