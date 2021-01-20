ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $568,610.80 and $21,539.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.
About ZeuxCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
