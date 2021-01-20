Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.74

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.74 and last traded at $155.42, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

