ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Achieves $5.21 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $27,821.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,188 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.